Kaweah Health, County partner on $4.9 million 24/7 youth crisis center

“Starting as early as 2018 and 2019, we’ve seen an increase in rates of crisis for our youth,” Ennis said. “We know that our young people are struggling. Also, we know that when somebody is experiencing a mental health crisis, meaning that they feel they’re not able to cope with or tolerate how they’re feeling, it’s due to some kind of mental health issue. And they could potentially be a danger to themselves in that way.”

Currently, there are no CSUs or even any psychiatric hospitals in Tulare County. People in need of mental health services during a crisis often need to either travel hours away to receive help or check themselves into an emergency room.

“Our emergency rooms are so important to respond to all critical issues about health. And we also know that they’re not really built to be that safe, quiet space that someone might need when they’re experiencing a mental health crisis,” Ennis said. “Kaweah Health has been interested in opening a unit like this for quite a while, and they have actual psychiatric residents that are available to rotate into a facility like this where they can ensure that youth who are in need of crisis stabilization have a safe place to do that, not necessarily in a busy emergency room.”