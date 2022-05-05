Tulare construction company convicted of defrauding wildfire victims

On Friday April 29, the case against husband and wife business owners of Chiaramonte Construction and Plumbing out of Tulare took a turn. Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte pleaded no contest to a handful of the charges against them. No contest is not an admission of guilt, but it carries the same weight as a guilty verdict. Their daughter Amy Diane Perry was also a defendant in the case and pleaded no contest as well. Sentencing was set for the Chiaramonte’s on July 14 of this year.

According to the Sonoma County Superior Court , last week Salvador pleaded no contest to 13 felony counts of diversion of funds of at least $1,000 each. He also pleaded no contest to an additional felony count of theft from the elderly. Pamela pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor charge of diversion of funds and their daughter pleaded no contest to one felony count of diversion of funds of more than $1,000.