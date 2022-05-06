CAL FIRE creates Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation Division

According to CAL FIRE, the addition of this division allows them to continue to prioritize, develop and implement different projects and strategies that help create more fire prepared environments. They are creating fire adapted communities and landscapes by improving community preparedness, fire resilience and reducing the severity and damage caused by wildfires. This division consolidates eight existing program areas into one. These eight areas include defensible space, wildland building codes and home hardening, pre-fire planning, fire hazard severity zones, land use planning, wildfire prevention grants and utility wildfire mitigation.

The Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation Division will be expanding its local technical assistance to cities and counties to make sure they have the best support, education and funding to prepare their communities for fires.

“For nearly 100 years the Office of the State Fire Marshal has focused on fire prevention,” Chief Mike Richwine, California’s State Fire Marshal said . “With our new division focusing on wildfire prevention and community readiness, we will be able to expand our efforts in reducing the threat to lives and property.”

In April, CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler appointed Chief Daniel Berlant as deputy director to lead the division. For nearly two decades, Berlant has worked in a variety of fire prevention and public engagement positions within the organization. He also led the department’s previous Wildfire Planning and Engineering Program.