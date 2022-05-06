DWR grants $3 million in drought aid to Tulare County communities 

In light of the severe drought, areas in Tulare County receive a portion of $22 million grant funding from the Department of Water Resources to assist small communities with severe water needs

SACRAMENTO – With the driest three month stretch in California history and the summer months still ahead, several areas around Tulare County are recipients of grant awards from the Department of Water Resources to help with local drought assistance.

“Climate change has fundamentally altered our state’s water cycle – intensifying extreme weather and leading to longer, drier periods,” said Kris Tjernell, Department of Water Resources (DWR) Deputy Director of Integrated Watershed Management. “As the world continues to warm, we must work together to manage California’s water supply. That work starts with protecting the health and safety of our communities.”

DWR worked in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board to determine the funding commitments. The small communities go through an application process where they are chosen based on their emergent need and other qualifications, according to DWR. Per this round of funding, $22 million was split between 17 projects. Fourteen of these projects will specifically support disadvantaged communities, three of which are Tribes. This money will help with replacements of aging infrastructure, increased water storage and improvements to quality and supply of drinking water.