Local white water rafting industry bottoms out in drought

Sequoia Adventures is the only local company offer white water rafting on the Kaweah, down from 10 companies just two years ago

THREE RIVERS – It’s not just farmers who get a sinking feeling during the drought. The local white water rafting industry has bottomed out as well.

Only one local company is left in Three Rivers offering rafting trips down the Kaweah River in the scenic southern Sierra Nevadas. Once a beehive of rafting activity along the middle reach of the river, several years of drought have dried up interest in what was a spring ritual in these parts.

“People need to hurry with only about two more weeks left when we can offer trips,” said David Hammond, owner of Sequoia Adventures in Three Rivers. He hopes to offer trips until around May 20.

Kaweah-River.com, a website devoted to the sport of white water rafting, at one time listed 10 companies offering pulse pounding raft rides on the Kaweah. Today, Sequoia Adventures is the only local company offering guided trips now that long-time rafting company Kaweah White Water is no longer in business. Another local firm, Mountain Descents, has had its phone disconnected.