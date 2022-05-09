Allensworth groundwater storage project receives funding from DWR

The first and most prioritized phase of the project includes the construction of a 40-acre basin to store approximately 220 acre-feet of water. The basin will be placed downslope from the town and will capture floodwaters from the White River. It will be placed on 1,500 acres of land currently owned by the Angiola Water District, who are strong proponents of the project. This phase is expected to be completed by 2025.

The next two phases involve constructing recreational facilities within one of the proposed basins and improving 9.7 miles of the White River canal. Ideas for the recreation area include a walking trail, children’s playgrounds and sports fields. Additional funding is still needed before these phases can begin, as they aren’t included in the SGM grant.

Allensworth is the first and only California town to have been founded and governed by African Americans. Col. Allen Allensworth founded his namesake town in southwestern Tulare County in 1908, during a time when groundwater fed by the Tule Lake was gushing just below the basin’s surface.