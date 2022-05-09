Clean air centers to provide respite from wildfire smoke

The Valley Air District receive grant funding to turn some public buildings into clean air centers during wildfire events

FRESNO – The Valley Air District will soon establish a network of clean air centers to provide the public with a respite from poor air quality during wildfires.

The San Joaquin Valley is often blanketed with a layer of smoke for days or weeks during wildfire season. To help residents who otherwise would need to be outside in these conditions, the Air District will use portable air cleaners to create clean air centers at schools, community centers, senior centers, sport centers, libraries and other publicly accessible buildings that would most effectively protect vulnerable populations during wildfire smoke events.