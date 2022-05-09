Visalia police chase down chainsaw thieves

Three men are arrested after stealing $2,000 worth of chainsaws from Jensen and Pilegard

VISALIA – Grand theft is just a shortcut to riches, but for three thieves attempting to get away with chainsaws, they were cut down by the law.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at 4:04 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, Visalia Police Department officers responded to Jensen and Pilegard for a grand theft of chainsaws being committed by three males: Nathan David, 37, Robert Byars, 42 and William Eggleston, 38.