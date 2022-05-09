Visalia police chase down chainsaw thieves

Three men are arrested after stealing $2,000 worth of chainsaws from Jensen and Pilegard
VISALIA – Grand theft is just a shortcut to riches, but for three thieves attempting to get away with chainsaws, they were cut down by the law.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at 4:04 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, Visalia Police Department officers responded to Jensen and Pilegard for a grand theft of chainsaws being committed by three males: Nathan David, 37, Robert Byars, 42 and William Eggleston, 38.
While officers were en route, a concerned citizen observed what happened and provided timely updates to dispatch. Officers observed the thieves’ vehicle at Linwood and Feemster and made a traffic stop. One male fled on foot while the other two were taken into custody.
After an extensive search of the area, officers were resuming their duties when they were advised the third suspect was running from the area. He was seen running into a residence on Whitendale. The homeowner allowed the department to search his property and eventually take him into custody. Approximately $2,000 worth of chainsaws were recovered and returned. All suspects were booked at Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Visalia Crime Log
Saturday, May 7
At 3:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of W. Elkhorn Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arriving, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene. The violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. Detectives are conducting additional interviews to determine what led-up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Max Navo at (559)713-4234.