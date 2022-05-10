Farmersville asks residents to vote for new city logo

The city has created an online poll where the public can choose from four designs
FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville is in the process of choosing a new city logo, and wants the public’s help deciding which to pick.
The city currently uses a rectangular logo, illustrated by then-city planner Karl Schoettler, with “Farmersville” and a windmill in the lettering drawn across a farmer’s field and a country road with a backdrop of the foothills.
However, the official logo is technically the “cornucopia” logo, donned in 1960 when Farmersville was incorporated, and is not currently in use. The city decided to begin the process of choosing a new logo last winter. Recently, an online poll has been created where residents can vote for their favorite design.
One of the designs is the current unofficial rectangular logo. The other three are circular designs that are fairly similar to one another, with a “City of Farmersville” banner through each center and different backdrops emblematic of local scenery.
The designs can be voted on at surveymonkey.com/r/P98PXLC, or by going to cityoffarmersville-ca.gov.