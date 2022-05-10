Farmersville asks residents to vote for new city logo

The city has created an online poll where the public can choose from four designs

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville is in the process of choosing a new city logo, and wants the public’s help deciding which to pick.

The city currently uses a rectangular logo, illustrated by then-city planner Karl Schoettler, with “Farmersville” and a windmill in the lettering drawn across a farmer’s field and a country road with a backdrop of the foothills.