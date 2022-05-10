Tulare County dairies and feedlots cut methane emissions by 17%

Dairy digesters, manure management practices help dairies and feedlots reduce livestock emissions with the goal of cutting methane by 40% by 2030

TULARE COUNTY – There are twice as many cows as people in Tulare County but dairymen and ranchers are working with Tulare County to almost cut their operations’ emissions in half in the next decade.

Dairies and feedlots have been working voluntarily with the county to reduce methane emissions since 2013 but have ramped up efforts since a 2019 settlement with environmental groups. Tulare County passed its Animal Confinement Facilities Plan (ACFP) and Dairy and Feedlot Climate Action Plan (CAP) in 2017. The following year, the Sierra Club spearheaded a lawsuit with two other environmental groups for not establishing an adequate baseline nor having enforceable mitigation measures for new and existing dairies. The settlement required increased oversight of livestock emissions including better tracking and annual reports on the county and the industry’s progress toward meeting state goals to reduce emissions.