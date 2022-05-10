Visalia building permits climbing to pre-Recession peaks

Visalia is on pace to build more than 700 housing units this year, the highest numbers seen since before the Great Recession
VISALIA – Those waiting for new houses to be built and loosen up a hot sellers market might not have to wait much longer.
The city of Visalia is on pace to set a record for new homes built as building permits are being submitted at a pace not seen since before the Great Recession. The number of homes built in a year hasn’t surpassed the 700 mark in more than a decade but the city built 636 last year and has received 40% more housing permits this April than it did during the first four months of last year.
Visalia building permits in April stayed strong in comparison to last year. Single family home permits numbered 67 compared to 24 in April 2021. On a year to date basis, single family home permits are up 38% versus the same time period in 2021. Meanwhile multi-family permits were up 50%, 159 units to 106 last year. More pending apartment complexes are lined up to break ground.
Led by big industrial projects, the total value of all building permits in Visalia this year is $262 million compared to $127 million – a 106% increase.