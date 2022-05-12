2022 Primary: Three different congressional districts affecting Tulare county yields 13 candidates

BEN DEWELL (Democrat): Dewell, who believes McCarthy has evaded his oath to the constitution, began his grassroots campaign because he felt it was necessary for the constituents in the 20th District. Among other things Dewell said he supports all individuals having control over their own bodies, and If elected, he said he will seek legislation to “codify women’s rights for reproduction.” Another tenant of Dewell’s campaign is a push toward green energy to help mitigate the impact of global warming, especially in regards to desalination plants that could help solve California’s current drought. “I think we are going to have to look to the biggest source of water that California has…the Pacific Ocean”

MARISA WOOD (Democrat): Wood, a Bakersfield resident for over 30 years, said she aims to build a strong economy that will lead to increased wages for her constituents. Among greater health care access, Wood also believes climate change cannot be ignored. She wants to focus on transitioning to cleaner energy and working with affected industries to ensure no jobs are lost in the process. Water is also on Wood’s agenda, she wants to ensure the counties in the district have proper water storage and clean water for constituents including those in rural areas.

Wood has been a teacher for over 25 years. The families of her students inspired her to run so she can give back, and pay attention to the individuals in her district. Wood says she has a willingness to see problems and also dedicate herself to fixing those problems. She says she is willing to look at all aspects of each issue and determine a sustainable solution.