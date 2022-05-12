Exeter council approve final revision of cannabis ordinance

Specific changes to Exeter’s cannabis ordinance are set to take effect on June 9, 30 days after being approved
EXETER – Exeter has approved the second reading of amendments to their cannabis ordinance that will allow a medically prescribed cannabis treatment center to open in the city.
The amendments will go into effect on June 9, 30 days after the May 10 city council meeting at which the second reading of the ordinance was approved.
The changes make room for BioLife, a medicinal cannabis company, to carry and administer prescribed cannabis products to terminally ill children and medically disadvantaged adults. Exeter currently has a restrictive ordinance on cannabis, making it nearly impossible for a medicinal use facility to operate in the city limits.
Since the approval process and regulatory requirements for medicinal cannabis microbusinesses and other types of cannabis businesses are similar, the revised ordinance also sets up a framework for city council to consider authorizing recreational cannabis sales or manufacturing in the city. This may include implementing, with the approval of voters, local cannabis tax requirements should the council decide to pursue these changes.