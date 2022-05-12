Kaweah Health gets an ‘A’ in patient safety

Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only two Valley hospitals, and among one-third nationwide to receive the high grade from an independent watchdog group

VISALIA – Kaweah Health is among the top one-third of hospitals in the nation for patient safety, according to an independent survey.

Kaweah Health Medical Center has received an “A,” the top Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022 given by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization. The score, released on May 10, is a national distinction recognizing Kaweah Health’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.