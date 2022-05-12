Proposed law makes new well permitting process permanent

“The GSAs don’t have the time or the resources to police every well,” England said. “Even some carve out funding for the [Department of Water Resources], they are not staffed for that either.”

Aaron Fukuda, general manager for Tulare Irrigation District and manager of the Mid-Kaweah GSA, said GSAs do not have the staff to do the implementation and monitoring required under SGMA while also evaluating well permits. The Mid-Kaweah alone has more than 1,000 agriculture, industrial and commercial wells but only one employee, a director position split between two people. At most, local GSAs employ two full time people to implement the GSP. Under the law, costs associated with evaluating the wells are not eligible for reimbursement by the state.

“At any given time, TID has two or three people working on the GSA, but I have to take them off other priorities to have them work on this,” Fukuda said.

The Governor’s order and the introduction of the law come at a time when all of Tulare County’s GSAs are rushing to rewrite their Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) by July 1 and then implement them. The state deemed eight Valley GSPs to be “incomplete” in MONTH and required the GSAs to revise three major areas of the plan’s data and monitoring in just 180 days after spending the previous two years drafting the documents. Fukuda said there could be a scenario where AB 2201 is asking GSAs to evaluate well permits under a plan the state has not yet approved.

“It’s just the wrong time to be doing all of this,” Fukuda said.