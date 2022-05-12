Visit Visalia sees boom in tourism economy

Visit Visalia announces their tourism economy is booming after 2020 numbers, but still lagging behind the record numbers in 2019

VISALIA – Following the pandemic, Visalia and Tulare County have made great efforts in their marketing to recover from the steep decline in tourism. The economic impact tourism report shows their hard work has paid off by making tremendous improvements from 2020 and not far behind 2019.

“In spite of the pandemic, Visalia had a record-breaking year in 2021, reporting the highest hotel occupancy rate and ADR [average daily rate] in nine years,” Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia said. “Visitor spending is catching up as well, at just 10% below 2019 levels in Tulare County.”