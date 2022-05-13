Farmersville Unified, teachers union reach an impasse in negotiations

Eric Dill, vice president of the California Association of School Business Officers, said there is no recommended percent of reserves which can be applied to all districts because the state’s nearly 1,000 school districts are too varied in their financial resources. Small, single school districts often keep higher reserves because a large purchase could eat up the funds quickly, while large, unified school districts may have a healthy mix of state and federal education funding as well as property tax, giving them more options to whether recessions and declining enrollments. Dill did say the Government Financial Officers Association, a trade group for all public financial administrators, recommends 17% in reserves or about 2 months of their annual operating budget.

“A small school district might have as much as 50% in reserve,” Dill said.

In an email exchange after the meeting, Sevillano said the district actually has a reserve of 37% of its budget, about $15.8 million, but about 15% of that is in one-time, restricted funds which can only be spent on school safety and learning loss and not for ongoing salaries and benefits. These funds will expire in September 2023 and 2024. Sevillano also said district enrollment has fallen by 6.9% since 2019, which will affect the school’s average daily attendance funding, and the state may announce changes to the Local Control Funding Formula, supplemental funding provided for at-risk student groups, when the Governor releases his May Revise Budget later this month.

“The ultimate test for salary and benefit increases is whether the district can afford increases in the future years,” Sevillano said. “This involves projecting district revenues and expenses for 3 years out to ensure the district can meet its required minimum reserves in the future.”

However, Farmersville Unified spent $5,556 per student in teacher salaries 2020-21, about $300 less than the state average, but more than similar sized districts in nearby Exeter ($5,095) and Woodlake ($5,184), according to Ed-Data.org.