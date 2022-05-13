KJUG concerts in the park potentially returning to Exeter

In the past, the concerts in the Park series hosted well-known country artists like Waterloo Revival, George Birge and Brothers Osborne. The events were held at Exeter City Park.

“Having an event for the community is always a plus,” Ennis said. “And now after the pandemic and everything we’ve been through, a lot of folks are looking for things like this to get back to normal again.”

Ennis said the city will soon be reviewing the insurance and liability aspects of putting the event on, as well as working with the Exeter Chamber of Commerce to finalize scheduling. No acts have been announced so far.