KJUG concerts in the park potentially returning to Exeter

Exeter approves whether to consider bringing KJUG’s summer concert series back to town
EXETER – KJUG’s Concerts in the Park series may be coming back to Exeter after a six-year-long hiatus.
Exeter’s City Council approved a consideration to co-sponsor the concerts at a meeting on May 10. The total cost to the city would be $3,375 per concert, paid to KJUG. Costs are still being finalized for insurance coverage, public safety, porta-potties and trash services, according to City Manager Adam Ennis.
“Based on what information I have, I would say we’re in better shape to be able to do this now than we were when we stopped,” Ennis said. Colleagues who were with the city when the concerts were last put on in 2015 indicated to Ennis that because of budget constraints, Exeter decided to pull the event.
According to Ennis, KJUG contacted the Exeter Chamber of Commerce earlier this year about reviving the series. The chamber then brought the issue to council for their consideration.
In the past, the concerts in the Park series hosted well-known country artists like Waterloo Revival, George Birge and Brothers Osborne. The events were held at Exeter City Park.
“Having an event for the community is always a plus,” Ennis said. “And now after the pandemic and everything we’ve been through, a lot of folks are looking for things like this to get back to normal again.”
Ennis said the city will soon be reviewing the insurance and liability aspects of putting the event on, as well as working with the Exeter Chamber of Commerce to finalize scheduling. No acts have been announced so far.