Tooleville water connection project expected to take eight years to complete

The project’s timeline is released as part of a feasibility study done by Provost & Pritchard, Self Help Enterprises hopes to expedite the process

EXETER – The process of connecting Tooleville’s water system to Exeter’s, which would relieve the small community of longtime water supply and contamination issues, is expected to take eight years.

Information from the feasibility study needed to start planning the project has been unfolding bit by bit, mainly through biweekly meetings held between Exeter city officials, representatives from Tooleville, staff from Self Help Enterprises and Provost and Pritchard, the consultants in charge of the study.