VUSD cuts vacant positions to free up $500,000 in the budget

Three employees are laid off due to a lack of work and six other positions are expanded to provide more support for special education students

VISALIA – Visalia Unified eliminated 15 mostly vacant positions from its budget last week to free up more than $500,000 to expand some of those same positions and invest in others.

The Visalia Unified School District board approved changes on a 6-0 vote at its May 10 board meeting. Trustee Joy Naylor was absent. Of the 15 positions eliminated, four were full time and 11 were part time and totaled just under 10 full-time equivalency positions. Six of the positions were paraprofessionals in special education, three dealt with Migrant Education, five were aides or assistants and two were job developers.