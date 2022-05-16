Baseball: Miners emerge from mistake filled rivalry game

The first run of the game was the result of a series of errors by the Miners. El Diamante starting pitcher Branson Campbell hit the Trailblazers’ first batter to put a runner on first. On the next batter, shortstop Elijah Martinez got the out, but allowed the runner to move to second. The Golden West baserunner was attempting to steal third when Miners’ catch Nick Senn sent an errant throw to third. The runner scored on the play giving Golden West a 1-0 lead before Campbell was able to strike out a batter and force another into an out.

“If those mistakes stay inside your mind for the rest of the game, there is no more game to play,” El Diamante head coach Andrew Riddle said.

The Miners mentally moved on quickly and went to work at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. El Diamante’s Joey Fagundes hit a ground ball to Golden West’s shortstop, who made an error of his own, putting Fagundes on first with two outs. Next at bat was Aidan Steele, who hit a double to left field, putting runners on second and third. With his error behind him, Senn hit an RBI single to the right-center gap, scoring both Fagundes and Steele for a 2-1 lead.