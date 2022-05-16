Baseball: Pioneers punch playoff ticket with two wins over Rangers

Pioneer pitcher Henry Vidak said he knew the game would be close but that Mt. Whitney had more to play for than Reddwood.

“I knew we were going to win,” Vidak said.

The Rangers brought the heat in the first inning as Brody Block sent a left field hit all the way to the back fence. With Block on third, Mikey Ramirez was facing a full count when he rocketed the ball right past the pitcher, bringing in Block for the first run of the game.

The second inning was a smashing hit for the Pioneers as they began to fight back offensively. Zach Mell was first up at bat sending the ball to deep left for a double. A powerful line drive by JT Guerero brought in Mell and earned himself an RBI double. After Guerero stole third, Omar Ponce landed his own powerful hit that brought Guerero home.