Exeter police arrest Zachery Brazel for dead body on F Street

The Exeter Police Department stated that last Thursday around 4:30 a.m., officers received a call about an unconscious adult male in the roadway of F Street at King Street. Upon arrival, Gomez was suffering from a single gunshot wound and determined to be deceased. Officers determined he was not shot at the location where he was discovered. Evidence discovered at the scene linked the victim to a residence in the 500 block of North F Street where police contacted and detained Brazeal. After a search warrant was conducted at the residence, further evidence was located implicating Brazeal.

The Exeter Police Department was assisted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Farmersville Police Department and the Woodlake Police Department for this investigation.

This is still an open and active investigation and anyone with information can contact the Exeter Police Department at 559-592-3103.