Lindsay receives emergency water allocation, avoids state of emergency

Tanner said there’s a possibility of the city needing to go through this same process next year, after the water from the emergency allocation runs out. The city plans to meet with the bureau to discuss water conservation plans moving forward.

Lindsay is still conducting studies on Well 11 in the hopes of being able to utilize it if a similar situation were to occur in the future. The city is also hoping to increase their water infrastructure to meet the demands of potential growth in the coming years.

“There’s going to be opportunities for the city to expand,” Tanner said. “And obviously, to expand, we’re going to have to meet the new demands for water.”