Students compete for awards at Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Tulare County Office of Education hosts the Slick Rock Student Film Festival at the Fox Theatre where 200 films competed for awards
VISALIA – On Friday, Tulare County Office of Education hosted their annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival at the Fox Theatre. The festival premiered students’ films during the day followed by an award ceremony in the evening, where they announced winners in each category.
On Friday, May 13, the annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival returned to the Fox Theater. Middle school and high school students submit their own films each year to compete in a variety of categories. Only a portion of film submissions are chosen each year to premier at the festival and receive awards.
“We are delighted to have the Slick Rock Student Film Festival back at the Fox Theatre this year and to showcase hundreds of fine films,” Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools said. “Through the competition, Central Valley students are gaining many of the skills they’ll need as adults working in jobs that demand creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication.”
This year, of 330 film entries from 44 Central Valley middle schools and high schools, nearly 200 entries received a “Premier Cut” designation and were shown at the festival.
The morning began by showing the chosen films in the theater. Later in the evening, students who played a central role in producing “premier cut” films were able to walk the red carpet for the awards ceremony alongside their advisors.
At the festival, only 18 films received awards from the hundreds of submissions across the South Valley. Six of those winners are from our own backyard. Between Redwood, El Diamante and Porterville students, seven films won awards.
Redwood High school students brought home awards in four different categories, William Youngquist, Nicholas Amstutz and Hannah Johnson, won for their video Chose Life, an Opioid Fentanyl and Marijuana Prevention PSA. Ambrose Bueno, Mandy Redden, Emerson Pressley, Alayla Ayala, Natalie McDonell and Campbell Crites, won for their news broadcast Ranger TV Mandy Redden Story.
William Youngquist, Nikko Gutierrez, Kylen Gray-Jacobson, Campbell Crites and Mandy Redden won in the Music VIdeo- Original category for their video Miss You. In the Sports Highlights category, Clara Houser, Ashtyn Cripps, Kate Rosson, Preston Minnick, Nikko Gutierrez and Adeline Fierro won for their video Return of the Rangers.
El Diamante brought home awards in two categories, Samuel Zurek, Thomas Martinez, Devin Lilley, Vincent Lozano Jr. and Yuliana Montanez won for their Documentary The Curious Case of Chopper the Alligator. Working on his own, Sebastian Calvanese Carter received an award for his film Stranded in the animation category.
Porterville’s Monache High School students Gabrielle Sutherland, Briana Martinez received an award in the Suicide Prevention PSA cateory for their film, A Better Day. Students in O’Neals won in four categories, Bakersfield won in three categories, Clovis won in two and students in Sanger and Coalinga each brought home one award.
Students who are in middle school or high school in the six south Central Valley counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare are eligible to compete in the festival. Middle school students, sixth through eighth grade, have seven different submission categories to choose from. High school students, ninth through twelfth grade, have double the amount of categories with 16 to choose from.
Middle school categories included, 4-minute blockbuster, documentary, general advertisement, general public service announcement(PSA), flavored tobacco/vaping PSA or opioid, fentanyl and marijuana prevention PSA. Each category has its own specified time limit ranging from maximums of 30 seconds to four minutes.
The high school categories include all those that are available to the middle schoolers as well as Animation 2D or 3D, music video-cover, music video-original, news broadcast, sports highlights or suicide prevention PSA. The length requirements for high school ranges from a maximum of 30 seconds to a five minute maximum.
Slick Rock is generously supported by the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force, ABC30, EECU and Tulare County HHSA Programs (Operation Prevention; Tobacco-Free Coalition; and the Alcohol & Other Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services).