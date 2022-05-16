Students compete for awards at Slick Rock Student Film Festival

“We are delighted to have the Slick Rock Student Film Festival back at the Fox Theatre this year and to showcase hundreds of fine films,” Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools said. “Through the competition, Central Valley students are gaining many of the skills they’ll need as adults working in jobs that demand creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication.”

This year, of 330 film entries from 44 Central Valley middle schools and high schools, nearly 200 entries received a “Premier Cut” designation and were shown at the festival.

The morning began by showing the chosen films in the theater. Later in the evening, students who played a central role in producing “premier cut” films were able to walk the red carpet for the awards ceremony alongside their advisors.