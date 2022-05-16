Track & Field: Mustangs finish third at D2 championships

Tulare Western’s men’s and women’s team finish third in track and field championships May 13 in Visalia
VISALIA – The Mustangs legged out a third place finish in both the men’s and women’s team categories at the Division II Championships for track and field last Friday.
There was nothing unlucky for Tulare Western at the Friday the 13th Central Section competition held at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia. Tulare Western finished third overall for the men’s and women’s competition with scores of 52 and 56.5 behind overall champion San Luis Obispo, who finished first in both men’s and women’s with scores of 133.5 and 94 respectively. El Diamante finished second in women’s and seventh in men’s with team scores of 59.5 and 33.5 respectively.
Tulare Western finished in the top 10 in 12 men’s events and in 11 women’s events. The Mustangs’ Joziah Hagedorn turned in an all-around performance finishing second in the men’s 400 meters, fifth in the men’s 200 meters, and running anchor for the relay team’s fifth place finish in both the 4×100 and 4×400 events. Ashlyn Reed led Tulare Western’s women leaping to first place in long jump with a distance of 16-01.00, a fourth place finish in the 200 Meters (26.20) and a sixth place finish in the 100 meters (12.99). She also ran anchor for the relay team finishing sixth in the 4×100 event.
Tulare Western dominated in the men’s shot put taking three of the top 10 spots. Jose Soto finished second with a distance of 51-06.00 followed by Brandon Scott (44-10.50) in sixth place and Raul Vargas (43.02.25) in eighth. The Mustangs’ girls dominated in pole vault, taking three of the top 10 spots. Micaela Fraley vaulted to second place with a height of 8-08.00 followed by Summer Parreria (7-08.00) in sixth place and Georgina Armendariz (6-08.00) in 10th.
Other Tulare County teams competing at the CIF Central Section DII Championships were Dinuba, Monache, Mt. Whitney and Tulare Union. Full results of all the events can be found at Athletic.net.