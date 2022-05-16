Two Lamont men charged with multiple ag equipment thefts

Coronado’s charges are enhanced with special allegations that the offenses were committed while he was released on his own recognizance in two other filed criminal theft cases in Kern County. Both men are also charged with misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property not exceeding $950 in value, vandalism under $400 in damages and trespassing with intent to interfere. These crimes were allegedly committed on May 10.

Currently in custody, Coronado’s bail hearing is set for the preliminary hearing next week. The court set bail for Avalos at $75,000. If convicted, Coronado faces up to seven years, eight months in custody and Avalos faces up to three years, eight months in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with further information regarding these thefts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.