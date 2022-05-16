Two Lamont men charged with multiple ag equipment thefts

District Attorney Tim Ward announces criminal charges against Pedro Coronado and Alexis Avalos relating to recent agricultural equipment thefts
TULARE COUNTY– Two men who were charged with felony grand theft relating to recent agriculture equipment thefts in Tulare County pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney charged Pedro Coronado, 37, and Alexis Avalos, 22, with four counts of felony grand theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value. Both men from Lamont entered not guilty pleas and are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on May 20.
Coronado’s charges are enhanced with special allegations that the offenses were committed while he was released on his own recognizance in two other filed criminal theft cases in Kern County. Both men are also charged with misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property not exceeding $950 in value, vandalism under $400 in damages and trespassing with intent to interfere. These crimes were allegedly committed on May 10.
Currently in custody, Coronado’s bail hearing is set for the preliminary hearing next week. The court set bail for Avalos at $75,000. If convicted, Coronado faces up to seven years, eight months in custody and Avalos faces up to three years, eight months in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with further information regarding these thefts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.