Two Tulare County Students receive state level history day awards

Tanner Narahara, an eighth-grade student at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia, won the Dr. Larry W. Sheffield Young Historian’s Award for his project, America’s Grave Injustice: The US Sacrifice of Japanese Americans for National Security.

Angelina Castellanos, a student at Dinuba High School, was given an honorable mention award in the Senior Individual Performance category for her project, Lewis Hine: The Debate of Child Labor and the Diplomacy that Followed.

Each year, Tulare County students grades fourth through twelfth, are welcomed to participate in the National History Day competition hosted by Tulare County Office of Education. Around 40 projects are chosen to compete at the state level each year.