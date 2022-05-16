CHP Collision Reports: Visalia man suffers major injuries in head-on collision

Ramon Vasquez, a 32-year old male, from Visalia, was driving a Toyota Rav-4 traveling northbound on Clovis Avenue in the number one lane at an unknown speed. The two vehicles approached each other in the northbound number one lane and a head-on collision occurred.

The Nissan overturned and came to rest partially in the number one lane and center divider. The Toyota Rav-4 overturned and came to rest blocking the number one lane. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Nissan succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is suspected she was not wearing her seatbelt. Vasquez, the driver of the Toyota Rav-4, was wearing his seatbelt, however, due to the severity of the impact, he sustained major injuries and was transported to Clovis Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision pending toxicology results from the Coroner’s Office.