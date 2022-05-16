Water waste fines up $1,000 to $10,000 in Lindsay

Residents and businesses face an increase in fines for the misuse of water in light of strain on the city’s water allocation

LINDSAY – In response to ongoing drought conditions, Lindsay is increasing its penalty fees for the misuse of water.

Residents will soon be charged $100 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each violation thereafter. This is a hefty increase from the current fees of $50, $100 and $250.