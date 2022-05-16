Water waste fines up $1,000 to $10,000 in Lindsay

Residents and businesses face an increase in fines for the misuse of water in light of strain on the city’s water allocation
LINDSAY – In response to ongoing drought conditions, Lindsay is increasing its penalty fees for the misuse of water.
Residents will soon be charged $100 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each violation thereafter. This is a hefty increase from the current fees of $50, $100 and $250.
“It’s a tough love, I hate to say it. But we’re in a circumstance where it’s necessary,” said Planning Manager Curtis Cannon at a May 10 city council meeting.
These increases come after a change to Stage 4 of the city’s water conservation plan, which limited the number of days residents and businesses can irrigate their lawns from twice per week to once. Non-residential water misuse fees for businesses and other institutions are also increasing to $1,000 for a first violation, $5,000 for a second and $10,000 for each violation afterwards.
“There’s going to be plenty of time to give people warnings and get the word out,” said City Manager Joe Tanner.
Getting the word out includes creating flyers, banners and potentially mail-in notices informing residents of the changes.
The first reading of the ordinance took place on May 10. The changes will go into effect 60 days after the ordinance’s second reading at Lindsay’s next city council meeting.