CA’s top crop is cracking under the stress of dry winters

USDA forecasts a second down year for almond yield due to drought conditions despite a record high in planted acreage
TULARE COUNTY – California’s top crop is cracking under the stress of drought conditions, according to an annual survey.
On May 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its 2022 almond forecast estimating the California almond crop will be 4% lower than 2021, meaning there will be about 100 million fewer pounds produced in the Golden State. That’s despite an 3.7% increase in bearing acreage to a record high 1.37 million acres. The price per pound was $1.76 in 2021 down from $4 in 2014. One report said prices are around $1.42 per pound this spring. The 2.80 billion pounds would be 4% lower than last year’s production of 2.92 billion pounds. Forecasted yield is 2,040 pounds per acre, 8% lower than the 2021 yield of 2,210 pounds per acre.
Similar to last year, the 2022 almond crop experienced a mostly dry winter throughout the state. Although there were a few scattered storms, snowpack and water levels continue to be well below normal. The almond bloom began in early February with favorable weather for pollination. Warm temperatures encouraged a shorter bloom period than has occurred in recent years.
The North Region had an earlier bloom than the Central and South Regions and was hit hard by a freeze during the last week in February. Frost damage was observed, with reports that some acres would be left unharvested without an adequate nut set. In addition to variability in expected yields across regions, the impact of the freeze appears to differ by variety, as late-blooming varieties were reported to have fared better than the early- blooming varieties.
“Excellent weather in April helped the crop develop, with a few instances of spring rain bringing some relief to areas impacted by drought conditions,” the report states. “The lack of water continues to be a top concern for almond growers.”
In Tulare County, almond values were down in 2020, part of a $723 million drop in fruit and nut crops, according to the most recent annual crop report available. Tulare County is home to about 89,000 acres of almonds still worth an estimated $352 million. Almonds represent about 7% of the county’s crop exports, with most being shipped to India.