CA’s top crop is cracking under the stress of dry winters

Similar to last year, the 2022 almond crop experienced a mostly dry winter throughout the state. Although there were a few scattered storms, snowpack and water levels continue to be well below normal. The almond bloom began in early February with favorable weather for pollination. Warm temperatures encouraged a shorter bloom period than has occurred in recent years.

The North Region had an earlier bloom than the Central and South Regions and was hit hard by a freeze during the last week in February. Frost damage was observed, with reports that some acres would be left unharvested without an adequate nut set. In addition to variability in expected yields across regions, the impact of the freeze appears to differ by variety, as late-blooming varieties were reported to have fared better than the early- blooming varieties.