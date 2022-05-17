Exeter drinking water notice less severe than anticipated

“The nitrate level is only 1 part per million over the maximum contaminant level (MCL). However, the nitrate level is over the MCL so we are required to notify. Even if we were not required, notifying our customers is the right thing to do,” Qualls said. “The safety of the water we provide and keeping our customers informed is of the utmost importance. At this level, it is of minor concern for pregnant women and children under the age of 6-months.”

Qualls said Well 6 is currently still being used, because the city needs it to meet customer’s needs in terms of supply and pressure. The city has six total wells with only five in use because one is under repair, Well 9. Of the five functioning wells, Well 6 is the last one to come online if it is needed to meet demand. In particular during peak hours in the morning and evening.

The city requested that residents conserve water in order to keep from using water from Well 6 at all.