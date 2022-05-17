Exeter drinking water notice less severe than anticipated

Exeter’s Well 6 water sample reveals elevated levels of nitrates that would leave most residents unaffected, but could be harmful to pregnant women and infants
EXETER – Yesterday the city of Exeter delivered a drinking water warning to residents explaining drinking tap water could cause harm to individuals due to high levels of nitrates in the water. However, the threat is not as pressing as it may appear.
According to Public Works Director Daymon Qualls, the city of Exeter routinely tests all its wells in the city. Last Wednesday, May 11, the city received information that Well 6’s nitrate sample results exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) at 11 milligrams per liter. That required the city to inform residents about the contamination. The increased level of nitrates could be particularly harmful to pregnant women and infants six months old or younger. The maximum amount of contaminants allowed in drinking water by state law is 10 milligrams per liter.
“The nitrate level is only 1 part per million over the maximum contaminant level (MCL). However, the nitrate level is over the MCL so we are required to notify. Even if we were not required, notifying our customers is the right thing to do,” Qualls said. “The safety of the water we provide and keeping our customers informed is of the utmost importance. At this level, it is of minor concern for pregnant women and children under the age of 6-months.”
Qualls said Well 6 is currently still being used, because the city needs it to meet customer’s needs in terms of supply and pressure. The city has six total wells with only five in use because one is under repair, Well 9. Of the five functioning wells, Well 6 is the last one to come online if it is needed to meet demand. In particular during peak hours in the morning and evening.
The city requested that residents conserve water in order to keep from using water from Well 6 at all.
Kurt Souza, the principal engineer in the Division of Drinking Water from the State Water Resources Control Board said that from the afternoon of Friday, May 13 to the afternoon of Monday, May 16, the well only operated 2.4 hours. Which in the grand scheme of things is not a lot, “the other wells are doing the main portion of the work” Souza said.
The city has hopes that Well 9 should be back and functioning in July. After the summer months, when the temperature starts to lower and the demand for water is not so high, the city will be able to turn Well 6 off until it’s nitrate contaminants can be brought back to the MCL, “When temperatures drop so does the demand for water, which means fewer wells need to produce water to meet customer needs,” Qualls said. “At that time, Well 6 could be turned off with no impact on supply pressure.”
City Manager Adam Ennis said the city plans to “flush out” Well 6 to lower contamination levels, but Qualls said that may not necessarily be effective. “Nitrate levels generally, but not always, go up rather than down the longer a well produces water. However, nitrate levels can be cyclical based on the time of year, but I cannot state with certainty why that happens,” Qualls said.
The notice given to residents explained the dos and don’ts involving the well’s contamination. In addition to asking residents to conserve their water usage as much as possible, the notice stated tap water should not be given to infants, even as a mixture for formula or juices. Infants who ingest water containing nitrates in excess of the MCL may become seriously ill, quickly. The warning notice explained the contaminated water can interfere with the capacity of the infant’s blood to carry oxygen and could lead to death if not treated, otherwise known as blue baby syndrome. Pregnant women should avoid consuming the city’s water supply because high nitrate levels may also affect the oxygen carrying abilities of pregnant women’s blood. Boiling the water won’t help the situation either, in fact excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated. Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand will not reduce the nitrate level either.
Qualls said the city is planning on adding one or two wells to the system but that will take a few years for that to happen.