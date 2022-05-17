Local high schools plan return to in-person grad ceremonies

High school graduation ceremonies will be the most unrestricted they have been since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020
TULARE COUNTY – The 2022 graduating class is gearing up for the county’s most unrestrictive commencement ceremonies since 2019.
The ceremonies kick off at the end of May and last through early June.
Porterville Unified School District
- Porterville High School: June 1, 7:30 p.m., Jacob Rankin Stadium
- Monache High School: June 3, 7:30 p.m., Jacob Rankin Stadium
- Strathmore High School: June 2, 8:00 p.m., Spartan Stadium
- Harmony Magnet Academy: June 3, 6:00 p.m., Memorial Auditorium
- Granite Hills High School: June 2, 7:30 p.m., Jacob Rankin Stadium
Visalia Unified School District
- Golden West High School: June 2, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
- Redwood High School: May 31, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
- Mt. Whitney High School: June 1, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
- El Diamante High School: June 3, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
Tulare High School District
- Tulare Union High School: June 7, 8:00 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium
- Mission Oak High School: June 8, 8:00 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium
- Tulare Western High School: June 9, 8:00 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium
Exeter Unified School District
- Exeter High School: June 3, 8:00 p.m., Monarch Stadium
Lindsay Unified School District
- Lindsay High School: June 3, 7:15 p.m., Frank Skadan Stadium
Woodlake Unified School District
- Woodlake High School: June 3, 8:00 p.m., Robinson-Painter Stadium