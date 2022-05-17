Minimum wage to go up again on Jan. 1, 2023

The accelerated increase was triggered by a new annual minimum wage formula included in the state’s 2016 law to phase in the increase to $15 per hour over six years. The law, Senate Bill 3, originally set $15 per hour minimum wage to take effect for both large and small employers on Jan. 1, 2023. Currently, employers with fewer than 25 employees are only required to pay $14 per hour while those with more than 25 employees began paying $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.

Beginning in January 2023, the law also allows the state to increase minimum wage with a formula based on the increase in the seasonally adjusted U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric which measures inflation and the value of the consumer dollar. The formula does not allow the state to increase the annual minimum wage by more than 3.5% unless the CPI is higher than 7% at the close of the prior fiscal year. In that case, minimum wage for the following January will be allowed to exceed the 3.5% cap to match inflation. Inflation is currently at 7.5% and projected to possibly rise by the end of this fiscal year on June 30, 2022, which triggered the new statewide minimum wage increase from $15 to $15.50 per hour.