Minimum wage to go up again on Jan. 1, 2023

Inflation triggers new formula which will increase minimum wage from $15 to $15.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023, representing a $1.50 per hour increase for small businesses
SACRAMENTO – Already set to increase to $15 per hour next year, minimum wage in California will now go up an additional 50 cents on Jan. 1, 2023.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the increase in the state’s minimum wage on May 12 as part of his inflation relief package. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in persistent supply chain disruptions and labor market frictions have driven inflation to its highest rate in 40 years. These conditions have further been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Newsom said the wage increase will benefit millions of California households that are struggling to keep pace with the highest rate of inflation in decades.
The accelerated increase was triggered by a new annual minimum wage formula included in the state’s 2016 law to phase in the increase to $15 per hour over six years. The law, Senate Bill 3, originally set $15 per hour minimum wage to take effect for both large and small employers on Jan. 1, 2023. Currently, employers with fewer than 25 employees are only required to pay $14 per hour while those with more than 25 employees began paying $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.
Beginning in January 2023, the law also allows the state to increase minimum wage with a formula based on the increase in the seasonally adjusted U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric which measures inflation and the value of the consumer dollar. The formula does not allow the state to increase the annual minimum wage by more than 3.5% unless the CPI is higher than 7% at the close of the prior fiscal year. In that case, minimum wage for the following January will be allowed to exceed the 3.5% cap to match inflation. Inflation is currently at 7.5% and projected to possibly rise by the end of this fiscal year on June 30, 2022, which triggered the new statewide minimum wage increase from $15 to $15.50 per hour.
Business leaders are concerned about small businesses ability to adjust to a $1.50 increase in a single year, which represents a 10.7% increase to their labor costs, at a time when they are already dealing with labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing inflation. California is home to more than 4.2 million small businesses, more than any other state. Small businesses and entrepreneurs create two-thirds of net new jobs, building wealth, innovating to solve global problems, launching future growth industries, and defining main streets across our local communities. California’s small businesses account for over 99% of total businesses in the state and employ more than 7 million people, nearly half of the state’s private sector workforce. They produce more patents per capita and conduct more research and development than any other state in the nation.
Newsom made the announcement the same day he signed a proclamation for Small Business Month. “Throughout the month of May, we recognize the immense contributions of our small businesses to the California economy,” the Governor wrote. “We affirm our commitment to helping California’s small businesses thrive and, above all, we commit to ensuring that the California Dream remains accessible to all.”
Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO Gail Zurek said the difficulty of increasing minimum wage is that it forces small businesses to increase their prices and pass on those costs to the consumer, which in turn fuels the inflationary cycle.
“That’s not the only factor in the increases we’ve seen. I don’t want to oversimplify other factors, but it is a piece of that,” Zurek said.
It also ratchets up wages for salaried employees, who must make twice the minimum wage to be exempt from logged breaks, mandatory meal times and overtime pay. The change from $15 to $15.50 means salary exempt employees must make at least $32 per hour, or $64,480 per year, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
“For many smaller businesses, they are going to have to pull employees from a salary structure back to an hourly structure,” Zurek said. “That means there are some management pieces that won’t be as easy to maintain. It makes things a lot less flexible for employers.”
Zurek said small businesses will also be burdened with additional payroll taxes, more workers compensation taxes and higher matches into retirement funds. The latter is an even greater challenge this year, as California employers with at least five full-time employees will have to offer at least a 401k retirement plan for the first time beginning July 1 or face penalties of $250 per employee per year. After six months, the penalty increases to $500 per employee per year.
“Other company perks might have to go away for companies to be able to afford all of the other costs associated with higher minimum wage,” Zurek said.
The 50 cent increase was announced as part of Newsom’s proposed $18.1 billion inflation relief package to put more money into the pockets of working Californians. The package also includes $400 checks to every registered vehicle owner, $1,500 to each hospital and skilled nursing facility workers, $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance, $1.4 billion in utility bill assistance, health insurance premium assistance for middle class families, $157 million to waive child care fees for low income families, grants to offer three months of free public transportation throughout the state and pause the diesel sales tax for 12 months providing an estimated $439 million in relief.
“We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians. But many folks are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so we’re leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians,” Newsom said. “This inflation relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing right now and provide support to those still recovering from the pandemic.”
The relief package is being funded by a record budget surplus of $97.5 billion fueled by a 7.8% growth in the state’s economy, the fifth largest in the world. Even after the Governor’s proposed $18.1 billion inflation relief package, $14.7 billion to confront the homelessnessa and mental health crises, $37 billion for infrastructure, $128 billion investment in education and $660 million in public safety spending, the 2022-23 budget still calls for $37.1 billion in reserves including $23.3 billion for the state’s Rainy Day Fund.