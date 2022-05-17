Residents to weigh in on Lindsay’s West Hermosa Street improvements

The City recently had popup booths at the Orange Blossom Festival and Lindsay Friday Night Market to begin asking residents to help identify ideas and strategies to transform the corridor into a gateway to downtown. Ideas were shared for street designs for roadway, sidewalk and intersection changes to support safety and mobility for all modes and users of all ages and abilities.

“The city looks forward to hearing more feedback from our residents about how that stretch of West Hermosa Street can be improved,” Hubbard said.

Following these events, the consultant team will develop the plan and return to Lindsay in a few months to present the final results to the community and city council. It will provide guidance on how the city can make infrastructure and other improvements on the corridor to better support access to businesses, services and the nearby residential neighborhoods.

The West Hermosa Street Corridor and Neighborhood Enhancement Plan is a project of the city of Lindsay City Services Department in partnership with CivicWell and KTUA. This project is funded through a Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant awarded to the city of Lindsay.

The city also has made available an online interactive map survey where residents can identify issues or concerns that the plan should address. The map survey is accessible from the city services website at bit.ly/westhermosaplan.

For more information, visit the Lindsay City Services Department website at bit.ly/westhermosaplan or call 559-562-7102 x4.