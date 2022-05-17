Residents to weigh in on Lindsay’s West Hermosa Street improvements

The city is looking for the public’s thoughts on how the street can be made more safe and inviting
LINDSAY – The city of Lindsay is developing a corridor and neighborhood enhancement plan to make West Hermosa Street more safe and inviting for drivers and pedestrians.
“The area of West Hermosa Street between Highway 65 and Sweet Brier Avenue needs safer traffic and neighborhood options for residents,” said Edna Hubbard, engineer technician for the city.
Lindsay is seeking the community’s ideas for what these improvements might include through events planned during the end of May.
Between May 23 and 25, 2022, the city will host events at the Wellness Center for the public and businesses to share ideas for improving the corridor. Additional activities will be held with students and parents at Jefferson Elementary.
Community members are encouraged to attend these events to help shape the conversation around rethinking the 3/4-mile stretch. The following are events where residents can share ideas and feedback about the plans:
- You can be part of the design team at the West Hermosa Design Workshop, Monday, 5/23, 6-8 PM (Wellness Center, 860 North Sequoia)
- Take a Walking Assessment of West Hermosa with the design team on Tuesday, 5/24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. (Jefferson Elementary, 333 North Westwood)
- Drop by for a quick chat with the design team at the Open House on Tuesday, 5/24 from 4–6 p.m. (City Hall, 251 E. Honolulu)
- Come see the initial proposals based on the community input at the Recommendations Workshop on Wednesday, 5/25 from 6–7:30 PM (Wellness Center)
The City recently had popup booths at the Orange Blossom Festival and Lindsay Friday Night Market to begin asking residents to help identify ideas and strategies to transform the corridor into a gateway to downtown. Ideas were shared for street designs for roadway, sidewalk and intersection changes to support safety and mobility for all modes and users of all ages and abilities.
“The city looks forward to hearing more feedback from our residents about how that stretch of West Hermosa Street can be improved,” Hubbard said.
Following these events, the consultant team will develop the plan and return to Lindsay in a few months to present the final results to the community and city council. It will provide guidance on how the city can make infrastructure and other improvements on the corridor to better support access to businesses, services and the nearby residential neighborhoods.
The West Hermosa Street Corridor and Neighborhood Enhancement Plan is a project of the city of Lindsay City Services Department in partnership with CivicWell and KTUA. This project is funded through a Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant awarded to the city of Lindsay.
The city also has made available an online interactive map survey where residents can identify issues or concerns that the plan should address. The map survey is accessible from the city services website at bit.ly/westhermosaplan.
For more information, visit the Lindsay City Services Department website at bit.ly/westhermosaplan or call 559-562-7102 x4.