Cannabis gets a ‘Wynn’, at least for a discussion, in Visalia

“I can tell you as well that we see a lot of illicit marijuana and drug activity in our community,” Salazar said. “So there’s still a pretty heavy presence of illegal marijuana sales taking place.”

One local resident receiving legal deliveries of marijuana to her home is Marie Line Labbee. She said her daughter was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, a condition making it difficult to take care of herself or control her emotions, and sensory processing disorder, which makes it difficult to process new information quickly. Both were affecting her daughter’s ability to learn in school and medications prescribed by neurologists weren’t working. That’s when Labbee began researching medical marijuana after a suggestion from her pediatrician.

“The products that worked for her and within a month she was catching up in school, she was able to dress herself, brush her teeth, wash herself, basic things that she wasn’t able to do before.”

Emmanuel Soto, who is running to represent District 4 on city council this fall, said he was in favor of dispensaries for the positive effect the funding could have on the community.