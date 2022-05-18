CARB environmental plan proposes phasing out gas appliances, could increase electric costs

The California Air Resources Board draft plan to achieve carbon neutrality sets to phase out gas home appliances, leaving Tulare County residents with increased electricity costs
SACRAMENTO – Nearly 69% of homes in Tulare County would be affected by a recent draft plan to achieve carbon neutrality in California by 2045.
The ambitious plan was released by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on May 10 and includes the phasing out of all gas stoves and furnaces inside homes and buildings, which would potentially force over 95,000 homes in the county to find different and likely more expensive sources of fuel.
The 2022 Draft Scoping Plan aims to achieve carbon neutrality in California by “squeezing the carbon out of every sector of the economy,” mainly through eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the industry, energy and transportation sectors. Carbon neutrality is a balance between how much carbon is emitted into and absorbed from the atmosphere.
The release of the draft plan began a 45-day public comment period that includes meetings and workshops to collect input on the plan from the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) and the public. The next EJAC meeting will be held on May 23 over Zoom and in person at the CalEPA Headquarters in Sacramento. The final day for public comment will be June 24
The plan would require all new residential buildings to be equipped with electric appliances by 2026. Gas-powered appliances in existing homes could still be used, but 80% of appliance sales must be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2035 – meaning that if people’s gas appliances stop working after those years, they would be forced to replace them with electric alternatives.
“Appliances don’t need to be replaced until end-of-life,” said Dave Clegern, CARB spokesperson.
Still, one of the plan’s goals is to phase out the use of fossil gasses in the state entirely, which means gas stoves and heaters will be a thing of the past.
If natural gas is eliminated as an affordable fuel option, homeowners could see major increases in utility bills, according to the California Building Industry Association (CBIA). A 2018 CBIA study found that in homes with natural gas appliances, swapping those appliances for all-electric alternatives could cost the average homeowner $7,200 to upgrade wiring and electrical panels and to purchase new appliances and $877 per household each year in increased energy costs. Across Southern California’s 7 million single-family homes, the total cost increase is $4.3 to $6.1 billion per year.
A separate poll conducted by CBIA last year found that only one in ten would choose electric-only appliances, two-thirds of voters oppose eliminating the use of natural gas, and 82% oppose eliminating the use of natural gas if consumers’ monthly energy bills would increase.
CARB is aware of this, and notes in the plan that an important part of its goals is to ensure that the transition to a zero-emission state is affordable and doesn’t further disadvantage low-income communities and communities of color.
“The state must ensure that these costs do not disproportionately burden consumers,” the draft plan reads. “In addition, the state has an important role to play in providing financial incentives, especially to low-income consumers, to allow for uptake of clean technologies.”
The draft plan mentions existing programs that serve as examples to this approach, including a weatherization program that equipped low-income households with solar PV systems at no cost. It does not state what types of financial incentives or programs would be put in place to help offset the higher utilities costs that come with electric appliances.
Information on the May 23 EJAC meeting can be found at ww2.arb.ca.gov/events/ab-32-environmental-justice-advisory-committee-meeting-17.