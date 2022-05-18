CARB environmental plan proposes phasing out gas appliances, could increase electric costs

The release of the draft plan began a 45-day public comment period that includes meetings and workshops to collect input on the plan from the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) and the public. The next EJAC meeting will be held on May 23 over Zoom and in person at the CalEPA Headquarters in Sacramento. The final day for public comment will be June 24

The plan would require all new residential buildings to be equipped with electric appliances by 2026. Gas-powered appliances in existing homes could still be used, but 80% of appliance sales must be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2035 – meaning that if people’s gas appliances stop working after those years, they would be forced to replace them with electric alternatives.

“Appliances don’t need to be replaced until end-of-life,” said Dave Clegern, CARB spokesperson.