Porterville blaze burns 25 acres near resort

As of press time, Cornett had not heard if the fire had moved to the controlled category, meaning all threat of burning is gone. Cornett said the plan as of Monday night was to still have personnel watching the fire on Tuesday.

The fire was near Highway 190 to the development center. As the fire burned, Cornett said the weather played a key role in helping the fire jump to the north side of the Tule River and begin burning toward homes, “we did have pretty significant wind changes down there during the time of the fire,” Cornett said. An evacuation order for those in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street lasted for approximately four hours according to Cornett.

The majority of the fire was in Porterville’s jurisdiction. CHP Officers helped control traffic while the fire officials put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.