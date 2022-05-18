Porterville blaze burns 25 acres near resort

Fire officials are still sitting on the contained fire that jumped the Tule River and threatened several homes in Porterville near Highway 190
PORTERVILLE – Monday afternoon, Tulare County Fire officials were called to a fire in Porterville that eventually jumped the Tule River and began to burn toward several homes. As of Monday night the fire was 100% contained.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office just after 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16, fire officials were called to the area of Eagle Nest RV Resort in Porterville for a report of a fire burning about a mile and a half from the resort. Fire Captain/Investigator David Cornett said the fire burned a total of 25 acres before it was determined 100% contained that night. There were 150 personnel on the fire and 30 homes were threatened, none of which were harmed and no injuries were acquired by civilians or firefighters.
As of press time, Cornett had not heard if the fire had moved to the controlled category, meaning all threat of burning is gone. Cornett said the plan as of Monday night was to still have personnel watching the fire on Tuesday.
The fire was near Highway 190 to the development center. As the fire burned, Cornett said the weather played a key role in helping the fire jump to the north side of the Tule River and begin burning toward homes, “we did have pretty significant wind changes down there during the time of the fire,” Cornett said. An evacuation order for those in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street lasted for approximately four hours according to Cornett.
The majority of the fire was in Porterville’s jurisdiction. CHP Officers helped control traffic while the fire officials put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.