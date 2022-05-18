The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt is slated to open in front of the Sequoia Mall this winter
VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia.
Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
Cali said Handle’s Ice Cream features ice cream made daily on-site with 40 “super creamy flavors” offered each week. Customers will get their scoop at the walk-up window and sit at an outdoor shaded patio. Cali expects the store to open this winter after construction is complete. The couple’s sweet business model will also include a Crumbles Cookies franchise in a 1500 square foot building just up the road at 3839 S. Mooney Blvd. Cali says Crumble should be open in about eight weeks.
Handel’s was founded in 1945 by Alice Handel in Youngstown, Ohio. The first batches were made using fresh fruit picked from her own backyard, with old fashioned recipes. Handel’s menu has expanded over the last 75 years to more than 150 flavors. The menu offers 40 flavors each week which regularly include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and banana but also seasonal flavors like peppermint bark, eggnog, pumpkin pie and cherry mongolia. They even offer daily specials of fat-free, no sugar added ice cream. The Ohio-based ice creamery uses marshmallows, caramel, strawberries and real vanilla beans to make its ice cream, sherbets, frozen yogurts and ices. It has been named the best ice cream on the planet by National Geographic’s “The 10 Best of Everything” and was named one of the fastest growing snacks and treat brands by the Franchise Times in 2020.
The high-quality ice cream has taken Handel’s to new heights including being named one of the Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. Throughout the pandemic, the company boasted same store sales growth in 2020 and 2021. Handel’s currently has 80 locations across 10 states. Locations in the San Joaquin Valley may soon be the norm as Handel’s has listed both San Francisco and Los Angeles among its list of 12 priority growth markets nationwide.
Mooney Movement
Two other eateries will be opening their doors soon on Mooney. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is installing their new sign at the site of the former Ryan’s restaurant, 3103 S. Mooney Blvd. This would be the third location in Visalia for the pizza chain known for its “crispy, curly pepperoni”. There is also a location in Tulare. The first Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurant was established in 1978 in Palo Alto, Calif. And has grown to more than 200 restaurants across California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.
Just up the road, construction is underway to build a 7,300 square foot, Texas Roadhouse across from Target. The Kentucky-based steak house will anchor a 29-acre shopping center at the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway. A publicly owned traded company, Texas Roadhouse boasts larger portions of its hand-cut steaks, meaty ribs, made-from-scratch sides and fresh baked bread at reasonable prices. The closest locations are in Fresno and Bakersfield. Texas Roadhouse first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.
The shuttered Union Bank on Mooney and Walnut has a new and familiar owner. The Orosco Group has purchased the 5700 square foot building that has been vacant for about a year. The developer, who put together the Packwood Creek project and Dunkin’ Donuts center, has not said whether they will renovate the building or knock it down to allow a new user, such as fast food. Orosco listed the vacant building for lease on May 5. The location is listed with 60 parking stalls.
Bakersfield-based Fastrip, a discount gasoline retailer, is still working on permits for a 24-pump location in front of the former Toys-R-Us store. The project does not include the former toy store itself nor the parking lot to the west of it. Fastrip gas stations often have one of the lowest prices in town. It would be the biggest fueling spot in Visalia.