The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

Just up the road, construction is underway to build a 7,300 square foot, Texas Roadhouse across from Target. The Kentucky-based steak house will anchor a 29-acre shopping center at the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway. A publicly owned traded company, Texas Roadhouse boasts larger portions of its hand-cut steaks, meaty ribs, made-from-scratch sides and fresh baked bread at reasonable prices. The closest locations are in Fresno and Bakersfield. Texas Roadhouse first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

The shuttered Union Bank on Mooney and Walnut has a new and familiar owner. The Orosco Group has purchased the 5700 square foot building that has been vacant for about a year. The developer, who put together the Packwood Creek project and Dunkin’ Donuts center, has not said whether they will renovate the building or knock it down to allow a new user, such as fast food. Orosco listed the vacant building for lease on May 5. The location is listed with 60 parking stalls.

Bakersfield-based Fastrip, a discount gasoline retailer, is still working on permits for a 24-pump location in front of the former Toys-R-Us store. The project does not include the former toy store itself nor the parking lot to the west of it. Fastrip gas stations often have one of the lowest prices in town. It would be the biggest fueling spot in Visalia.