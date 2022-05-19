District Attorney’s office arrests 11 for alleged welfare fraud

It is a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain over $950 of aid that they were not entitled to receive. According to County of Tulare Assistant Chief Investigator Eric Grant, the Bureau of Investigations office receives tips along with the Department of Health and Human Services. There is a special welfare unit that will follow up on the tips and begin investigating each case, “unfortunately, we keep our investigators very busy on this,” Grant said.

The investigators continually track fraud and have several warrants out at a time, “We revisit those warrants, as we’re required to do. And we revisit those warrants and try to serve those warrants, so they don’t become stale,” Grant said. “So a couple times a year, we’ll gather those up, and we try to serve the fresh warrants constantly throughout the day, throughout the work week and month.”