District Attorney’s office arrests 11 for alleged welfare fraud

Just over $90,000 in aid was allegedly disbursed to 11 people in Tulare County according to an investigation by the District Attorney’s office
TULARE COUNTY – With over $200,000 in welfare fraud reported to date in 2022, criminal investigators from the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations are kept busy. And last week 11 people in Tulare County were arrested for allegedly collecting $90,334 in aid.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, criminal investigators from the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations served 12 felony arrest warrants and six misdemeanor arrest warrants for suspects who allegedly committed welfare fraud last week.
The following individuals were arrested and either booked into the Tulare County Jail Facilities or cited and released:
- Ja Lee See, 35, of Visalia
- Nasir See, 32, of Visalia
- Delia Velasquez, 38, of Visalia
- Loretta Hughes, 28, of Visalia
- Keyla Ramos, 27, of Visalia
- William Gutierrez, 40, of Visalia
- Jose Cervantes, 31, of Porterville
- Rosa Gilley, 53, of Porterville
- Marlo Martinez, 45, of Tulare
- Angel Gutierrez, 41, of Tulare
- Rosa Ruelas, 30, of Tulare
It is a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain over $950 of aid that they were not entitled to receive. According to County of Tulare Assistant Chief Investigator Eric Grant, the Bureau of Investigations office receives tips along with the Department of Health and Human Services. There is a special welfare unit that will follow up on the tips and begin investigating each case, “unfortunately, we keep our investigators very busy on this,” Grant said.
The investigators continually track fraud and have several warrants out at a time, “We revisit those warrants, as we’re required to do. And we revisit those warrants and try to serve those warrants, so they don’t become stale,” Grant said. “So a couple times a year, we’ll gather those up, and we try to serve the fresh warrants constantly throughout the day, throughout the work week and month.”
According to Grant, Tulare County is one of the highest countries in the state when it comes to public assistance fraud. To date in 2022, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations identified $203,876 in fraudulent benefits, resulting in felony criminal charges being filed for those cases. The fraudulent activity in these cases includes activities such as failing to report income or failing to report changes to household composition.
The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations will continue to diligently investigate all suspected fraud committed against public assistance programs here in Tulare County. If the public has further information related to suspected fraud, contact our office at 559-636-5410.