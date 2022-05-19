Fast-growing local company asks community to invest in quesadillas

While attending a special business course to help Latino owners grow their small businesses through Stanford University, Miguel was introduced to SMBX, the first marketplace for issuing and buying small business bonds. Unlike donations to nonprofits, buying shares in publicly traded companies or purchasing ownership stakes in a private business, bonds allow small businesses to raise needed capital without giving up ownership while also offering investors a return on their funding with interest.

“It’s safer than investing in the stock market and allows local people to invest in their community,” Miguel said. “Rather than having a bank collect interest, people in our community get the interest.”

The bond market has already been proven successful for Quesadilla Gorilla. Just last year, the company met its goal of raising $165,000 using SMBX. Miguel said the company used the money to open a new location in San Luis Obispo and begin work to open a fifth location in Three Rivers, which is expected to open in the next month. He also used the money to install a full bar into its Hanford location and invest in new technologies which shortened his training time from one to two months down to one week.

“Many people said they wished they would’ve have known about the bonds because they would have invested,” Miguel said. “That’s why I feel so confident this time after sending out mailers and doing a marketing campaign.”