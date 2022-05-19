Record tax revenues help Visalia keep up with inflation

City’s proposed two-year budget includes $10.7 million surplus, 4% raises for employees and a fully funded reserve
VISALIA – Record revenues have put the city of Visalia in a position to raise wages, keep up with inflation and save for a possible recession.
The Visalia City Council continued to hear good news about growing revenues at its second budget preview on May 16. Finance director Rene Nagel showed the council members how the city’s property tax has increased 61% in the last decade and is projected to top $30 million in annual revenue by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year. Sales tax has doubled over the last decade and is projected to reach $45 million by the end of 2023-24. Visalia approves its budget biannually.
Nagel said the city is estimating current year revenues to outpace budget projections by $17.5 million before the fiscal year ends on June 30, leaving the city with a projected surplus of $10.7 million. The city’s gradual increase in revenues during a period of slow and steady economic growth following the Great Recession helped the city build up its reserve fund to 25% of operating expenditures. That means the city will only need to sock away $1.9 million of its surplus this year to maintain reserves at that level, now $18.3 million. The remaining $8.8 million will be deposited into the civic center reserve fund. Even with conservative estimates, Nagel said staff is projecting a surplus of $6.8 million following 2022-23 and $6.2 million following 2023-24. Those calculations are based on an estimated 6% in expenditures, which may be low given the current rate of inflation is at 7.9% and possibly rising.
Sales and property taxes make up 80% of the city’s general fund are projected to grow by 2% each year. Sales taxes are projected to grow to $43.6 million in 2022-23 and $44.4 million in 2023-24. Property taxes are projected to increase to $29.6 million in 2022-23 and $30.1 million in 2023-24. The budget also projects a 2% increase for franchise fees, those charged to utility companies for use of the public right of way, and bed tax, a fee visitors pay to book hotel stays in the city. Business license taxes are only expected to increase by 1%.
Nagel doesn’t expect that pace to continue, but said there will still likely be about 2% growth in 2022-23. Prior to the pandemic, the city saw average sales tax increases of about 4% per year.
“Developments continue to rise here and homes are selling for higher prices than ever, which allows us to have higher property taxes as well,” Nagel said.
At the May 2 meeting, Councilmember Greg Collins questioned why the city was projecting just a 2% increase in property taxes, given they have increased 11% in the last two years. Nagel said city staff had to maintain a conservative estimate because it is unknown how far the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in the next two years to control inflation.
“My job is to try to do that balancing act to where we don’t come back in emergency mode and think we have revenues and budgeted expenditures to those and then how do you realign those,” Nagel said.
An unprecedented shutdown of recreation programs and convention center operations, followed by a historic government stimulus package and ensuing consumer spending spree and skyrocketing property prices, meant the city drastical cut costs while collecting significantly more revenue.
“We were able to benefit from the stay-at-home order and all the stimulus money, which drove our sales tax increase last year,” Nagel said. “We finished the year with a 12% increase, and this year we’re projecting to have a 12% increase as well.”
Another factor in the city’s lower-than expected costs were unfilled positions, a category which has continued to grow during the pandemic. The city currently has 30 vacant positions, primarily in public safety. Wages continue to rise with minimum wage as the city must keep pace with other parts of California to retain employees, which is further complicated by the labor shortage. Baby boomers are leaving the workforce in record numbers as part of the silver tsunami while many young workers have resigned from the physical workforce through remote working, allowing them to take higher paying jobs out of the area while enjoying the Valley’s lower cost of living. The city did sign three-year contracts with its labor groups last year so it can budget for a 4% increase in wages each year through 2023-24. The across the board increase represents most of the city’s $7.2 million increase in expenditures over the next two years.
Despite the vacancies, the city is proposing to add a dozen new employees in 2022-23 and half a dozen more in 2023-24. Of the 18 positions, six are for the police department, five for public works, three for administration, and two each for the community development and finance departments.
Inflation is also aggravating the city’s efforts to control pension costs, health care premiums and repairs to aging infrastructure, all of which were expensive before inflation reached a 40-year high.
The record revenues won’t bring all departments into the black. The city will still have to subsidize the convention center, waste water treatment plant, animal control, transit, and storm sewer. However, these losses are easily absorbed in the next few years with a total budget of $259 million and $269 million in the next two years.
The budget will come back to the council for final approval on June 6 and is subject to changes between now and then. Visalia must approve its budget by the end of the fiscal year on June 30 or be in violation of its own city charter. The full budget document can be found on the city’s website (visalia.city) by clicking “Proposed Budget” on the Finance Department’s homepage.