Record tax revenues help Visalia keep up with inflation

Nagel said the city is estimating current year revenues to outpace budget projections by $17.5 million before the fiscal year ends on June 30, leaving the city with a projected surplus of $10.7 million. The city’s gradual increase in revenues during a period of slow and steady economic growth following the Great Recession helped the city build up its reserve fund to 25% of operating expenditures. That means the city will only need to sock away $1.9 million of its surplus this year to maintain reserves at that level, now $18.3 million. The remaining $8.8 million will be deposited into the civic center reserve fund. Even with conservative estimates, Nagel said staff is projecting a surplus of $6.8 million following 2022-23 and $6.2 million following 2023-24. Those calculations are based on an estimated 6% in expenditures, which may be low given the current rate of inflation is at 7.9% and possibly rising.

Sales and property taxes make up 80% of the city’s general fund are projected to grow by 2% each year. Sales taxes are projected to grow to $43.6 million in 2022-23 and $44.4 million in 2023-24. Property taxes are projected to increase to $29.6 million in 2022-23 and $30.1 million in 2023-24. The budget also projects a 2% increase for franchise fees, those charged to utility companies for use of the public right of way, and bed tax, a fee visitors pay to book hotel stays in the city. Business license taxes are only expected to increase by 1%.

Nagel doesn’t expect that pace to continue, but said there will still likely be about 2% growth in 2022-23. Prior to the pandemic, the city saw average sales tax increases of about 4% per year.