Farmersville superintendent announces retirement

Sevillano came to the district from Southern California in August 2017 when he was appointed by the school board as assistant superintendent. He started his career as a teacher after earning his bachelor’s degree in history and physical education. After 13 years in the classroom and a master’s in education administration, he became the assistant principal at Huntington Beach Union High School for seven years. He took a similar position at Anaheim Union School District and eventually became the assistant superintendent after nine years there. Sevillano earned a doctorate in K-12 leadership and served as superintendent of the Baldwin Park Unified School District for the 2014-15 school year prior to coming to Farmersville.

“The number of talented people that I had the honor to work alongside here in FUSD are too numerous to mention,” Sevillano said.

Farmersville Unified accomplished much during Sevillano’s three years at the helm, despite two years being interrupted by a global pandemic. During his first years as superintendent, Farmersville Unified implemented its long discussed dual immersion program, where Spanish speakers are taught to read and write English while English speakers are taught to read and write Spanish. Before the end of his first year, classrooms across the country went dark as districts transitioned to remote learning under an emergency stay at home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom in March 2020. In May 2020, Sevillano made the popular decision to allow students to decide what kind of alternative graduation ceremony they would like to have, given pandemic related restrictions.