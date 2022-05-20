Go Native! cultural event highlights history, traditions of Yokuts tribes

The Yokuts tribes have called what is now Central California home for thousands of years. According to the Fresno County Historical Society, 63 separate tribes once dotted the Valley, made up of villages often placed along the banks of rivers and streams. Each tribe had unique and distinct cultural traditions. Members were often expert hunters and basket weavers.

The Go Native! event is organized by Jennifer Malone of the local Wukchumni tribe, a Yokuts tribe from the east fork of the Kaweah River that currently resides on the Tule River Reservation. Malone’s mother, Marie Wilcox, was the last fluent speaker of the Wukchumni language and is celebrated for creating a dictionary in order for younger generations to continue her legacy. Wilcox passed away in September 2021.

“The Go Native! event is important because it reminds people that we are still here,” said Malone. “We are continuing our ceremonies, our basket weaving, and our language. We want to share all of this.”

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.