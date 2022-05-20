Visalia child molester faces life in prison

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, the District Attorney’s crimes against children prosecutors secured a guilty verdict for Sidney Russell, 64, for child molestation. Sentencing is scheduled for June 14, 2022 where Russell faces life in prison.

Russell was convicted of two felony counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 for a crime committed in July 2020 . In addition to this act, the court found it to be true that Russell possessed prior strike offenses for violent sex crimes.

According to the DA’s office in 1992, Russell was convicted of raping two separate adult victims, kidnapping and other violent sex crimes in Visalia. He was sentenced to 27 years in state prison, but was paroled after serving less than half of his sentence in 2005.

After his release, Russell registered as a life long sex offender. In 2019 Russell served a local jail sentence after being convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The case was prosecuted by Kelly Habroun of the TCDA Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by the Visalia Police Department.