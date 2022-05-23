Altura Centers for Health broke ground on long awaited health campus

“We’re so excited to finally be starting construction, we purchased the first six acres back in 2009,” Dawn Wells, the Chief Project Office for Altura, said. “It’s been a dream of ours for so long, so for all of us, we are just really grateful.”

This ceremony celebrated the start of construction for the first of three phases. Wells said this project allows them the ability to expand and accommodate more patients and hire more providers. The three new buildings will include a pediatrics, OB-GYN and an administrative building and is scheduled to be finished by next summer. In addition to the three buildings in Phase 1, the parking lots will also be completed to allow for parking of company vehicles.

The 14,886 square foot pediatric building will have 38 rooms providing pediatric primary care, pediatric cardiology consults, optometry-for children and their families- and breastfeeding support. This building will also have covered play areas for children. Wells said the Tulare City School District informed Altura Health that in some cases children on medi-cal have to wait up to six months for an optometry appointment. Shocked by this information, the decision was made to swap dentistry and optometry because of the high demand, “How can you even succeed in school if you cannot see the board?” Wells said.