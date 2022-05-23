Lindsay woman on the lam for visa fraud

According to the Sheriff’s office during their investigation, detectives learned that between September 2021 and May 2022, Micallela Aguilera Coleman, 59, of Lindsay promised to help numerous Tulare County residents obtain their U.S. citizenship or Visa in exchange for money. After getting the cash, Coleman would cut off all ties with victims. One victim gave Coleman more than $30,000 after she promised to help them get their citizenship and buy land out of state.

Detectives took over the investigations and, in January 2020, learned that Coleman was issued a Cease-and-Desist Notice from The State Bar of California for Unauthorized Practice of Law. Investigators also learned there were similar cases of fraud in Porterville and Lindsay involving Coleman.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Coleman for questioning. If someone has been a victim of fraud involving Coleman, they’re also asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Coleman has prior convictions of theft by false pretense, forgery, check fraud, welfare fraud, grand theft and burglary.