Tulare County, Valley lead the nation in illiteracy

Adults are driving the county’s lack of literacy and educators say adult schools may be the best place to focus their limited resources to reach the county’s 1 in 4 illiterate adults

TULARE COUNTY – Maria L. Garcia and her husband Rafael Garcia left Mexico for the United States in 1988 hoping to find a better life and live the American Dream. They found both in Tulare County.

From their modest home in Alpaugh, they found decent jobs to support their families. Rafael worked as a tractor driver and soil irrigator while Maria picked oranges, apricots and cotton at times to support the growing families and its growing needs. Together they raised four children, three of them who went to college.

But as she watched her three children find academic success, Maria grew increasingly frustrated with her inability to complete everyday tasks because she couldn’t read English.

“Simple things can become highly complicated,” Maria said.

Visits to the grocery store could be daunting, unless she could find what she was looking for at Latino-owned markets. She recalled one incident in which she and her husband went to a huge hardware store to find a new showerhead for their bathroom. After going aisle by aisle in search of the simple fixture, they were unable to find the showerhead or any Spanish-speaking staff. English-speaking employees tried to help, but unfortunately, the couple didn’t know the English names of the products they needed. A bilingual person eventually intervened, allowing the couple to make the purchase.

Experiences like these showed Maria she needed to read English to navigate the place she had called home for decades but didn’t know where to start.