Tulare County, Valley lead the nation in illiteracy

Adults are driving the county’s lack of literacy and educators say adult schools may be the best place to focus their limited resources to reach the county’s 1 in 4 illiterate adults
TULARE COUNTY – Maria L. Garcia and her husband Rafael Garcia left Mexico for the United States in 1988 hoping to find a better life and live the American Dream. They found both in Tulare County.
From their modest home in Alpaugh, they found decent jobs to support their families. Rafael worked as a tractor driver and soil irrigator while Maria picked oranges, apricots and cotton at times to support the growing families and its growing needs. Together they raised four children, three of them who went to college.
But as she watched her three children find academic success, Maria grew increasingly frustrated with her inability to complete everyday tasks because she couldn’t read English.
“Simple things can become highly complicated,” Maria said.
Visits to the grocery store could be daunting, unless she could find what she was looking for at Latino-owned markets. She recalled one incident in which she and her husband went to a huge hardware store to find a new showerhead for their bathroom. After going aisle by aisle in search of the simple fixture, they were unable to find the showerhead or any Spanish-speaking staff. English-speaking employees tried to help, but unfortunately, the couple didn’t know the English names of the products they needed. A bilingual person eventually intervened, allowing the couple to make the purchase.
Experiences like these showed Maria she needed to read English to navigate the place she had called home for decades but didn’t know where to start.
A Sad Chapter
Garcia was among the 1 in 4 adults in Tulare County who are illiterate, at least in English. The county has the second lowest literacy rate in a state with the lowest literacy rate in the nation at just 77%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). In Tulare County, the functional illiteracy rate is 41%, compared to 23% of the rest of California’s population. One-third of Tulare County residents lack basic literacy skills, a problem which exists in surrounding counties as well.
In 2014, three Valley cities made the list of America’s Least Literate Cities compiled by 247WallSt.com. That list surveyed the nation’s largest cities and ranked Fresno 8th, Stockton 3rd and Bakersfield as the least literate city in America. Visalia did not meet the 250,000 population threshold to be on the list but would have ranked similarly. Three years later, the largest cities in the Valley remained among the least literate cities in America, with Fresno ranked as the 75th and Bakersfield the 81st most literate cities on a list of 82, according to the late Dr. John “Jack” Miller, president emeritus of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Conn.
The rankings in both reports are based on four main factors surrounding access to books and everyday literacy skills: The number of bookstores per 100,000 people, educational attainment levels, Internet and library resources, and newspaper circulation. The criteria is based on research conducted by Miller, a long-time educator and advocate for underrepresented populations in higher education. His contributions to the field of education reach back decades and include teaching in public education from the elementary to doctoral degree levels in the U.S., Costa Rica, England, and South Africa. Miller’s scholarly work garnered national awards while his publication of the “America’s Most Literate Cities” annual ranking earned worldwide media attention. He co-authored a book, “World Literacy: How Countries Rank and Why It Matters,” based on this work in 2016 before his passing in 2018.
There are only four newspapers with paid circulation left whose primary coverage area is Tulare County: The Sun-Gazette, Mid-Valley Times (just Dinuba in Tulare County), Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register and Porterville Recorder. Combined, these papers have a circulation of 30,000, only reaching about 20.6% of the adult population. Kern County, home to one of the least literate cities, still fared better with 23% of the adult population subscribing to a local newspaper (62,400) and Fresno County has a far better percentage of newspaper readership at 114,250, about 40% of the adult population. Even Kings County, a more rural county than Tulare County, one third (13,800) of adults subscribed to a newspaper.
Nearly every school site in every district has a library, but adults do not have access to school libraries. The Tulare County Library operates branches in 17 communities, including the largest unincorporated population centers in Alpaugh, Earlimart, Ivanhoe, Orosi, London, Pixley, Springville, Strathmore, Terra Bella, Three Rivers and Tipton. Every city in Tulare County has a library with county branches in Exeter, Farmersville, Dinuba, Lindsay, Visalia and Woodlake. Tulare and Porterville operate city-run libraries.
The list of local libraries is impressive, but the amount of funding it spends on engaging residents in utilizing library services is among the lowest in the state. A 2020 report by the California State Library found the Tulare County Library spends about $13.47 per capita, far less than the state average of $57.16. Only four county library systems spent less. Local residents are five times less likely to visit a library than average Californians.
As for bookstores, there are just two. The only new book store in Tulare County is the Book Garden in Exeter. Purveyors of books chronicling Valley history, written by local authors and specialty topics, owners Sally and Chris Brewer run one of the last independent book stores in Tulare County. The last chain bookstore, Borders, shuttered its doors at the Sequoia Mall a dozen years ago. If it’s used books you’re looking for, Linda’s Used Books is the only one left. Located at the southwest corner of Houston Avenue and Ben Maddox, Linda’s has been a mainstay in the community since 1993 at its current location but in town since it took over Don’s Used Books in 1982. They do stock some popular books and offer ordering new books on request.
Educational attainment levels are another metric for measuring literacy and another pressure point in Tulare County which is routinely ranked among the least educated areas in America. Less than three quarters of Tulare County residents have graduated from high school, compared with 84% statewide in 2020, yet high schools report graduation rates of 90% or higher, according to the U.S. Census. Less than 15% have earned a college degree, compared with about 35% statewide. There are many factors contributing to these numbers, the largest being the number of foreign born residents in Tulare County. Over 21% of Tulare County residents were not born in the United States, meaning many of them were educated or not educated in another country, and only about one-third of them become naturalized citizens, often a predictor of their comfort level in seeking educational opportunities. Just under 88% of foreign born residents migrated here from Mexico where 63% of the population do not finish a high school equivalency. As of 2018, the United States was ranked 3rd in terms of the rate at which the population earns college degrees while Mexico ranked 68th, although Mexico has made great strides in educational attainment, especially among those emigrating to the United States.
More than half of the Tulare County’s population speaks a language other than English at home and the overwhelming majority of non-English speakers (47.5%) list Spanish as their native language.
In Mexico, Garcia only received a sixth grade education in the tiny community where she grew up. Continuing her education would have required daily bus rides to a school 20 miles away, a commute her father deemed perilous.
“Where I lived, the school ended in sixth grade, so that’s as far as I went,” Garcia said.
Pre-K Prologue
Even if Garcia’s education in Mexico were equivalent to a sixth grade education in the United States, the fact she wasn’t reading English by the third grade makes it more difficult for her to become English literate as an adult.
Students who don’t read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers, according to a 2011 study funded by the The Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national nonprofit focusing on families.
Andre Pecina, administrator of curriculum and instruction for Visalia Unified, said third grade is a crucial year for a student’s literacy, not just because that’s when state testing begins, but because it is the transition from reading to comprehension.
“It’s when students go from learning to read to reading to learn,” Pecina said.
Tracking literacy and focusing on reading comprehension has been a major push in schools in the last decade since the state implemented Common Core in 2010. Math problems became word problems to provide practical application. History left dates in the dust and delved deeper into the why more than the when. English courses asked readers to explain the text in relation to their own lives.
As of 2018, just 19% of VUSD third graders were above standards for reading and by their junior year, that number had only improved to one-third. Those numbers have dropped even more since the onset of the pandemic with just 14% of third graders surpassing the mark in 2021.
“We were wrestling with literacy even prior to the pandemic,” Pecina said. “There were quite a few students not reading at grade level.”
The state’s push for universal preschool should give students a head start leading up to third grade. According to the Kids Count Data Center, only one-third of Tulare County children 3-4 years old had attended preschool in 2014. As of 2019, less than two-thirds of Tulare County 3rd graders could read at grade level. Latino students made significant strides leading up to the pandemic with 50% of third graders reading at grade level in 2016 but 62.3% were reading at grade level in 2019. Black students continue to struggle as the number of 3rd grade students reading at grave level fluctuated year to year but hovered around 50%. More than three-quarters of white students hit the benchmark and 72% of Asian third graders.
“Early education is extremely important because just getting kids used to being in school and being around books is an important part of development,” Pecina said. “Studies have shown parents talking to their children and the vocabulary they use from ages 0-3 has an effect on their reading when they reach school.”
Pecina said low-income students tend to struggle more as a group and about 70% of the student population is eligible for free and reduced priced meals from the school, meaning they are at or below the poverty line. But income level is not the best predictor of student literacy success. Parental involvement is more important. In order to cultivate a joy or love of reading, an important mindset for young readers, the students must be exposed to positive reading environments both in class and at home.
“Even just sitting next to them while they read and showing them encouragement to read is a big deal,” Pecina said.
Even with early education, a renewed focus on reading, and intervention strategies throughout their primary and secondary education, VUSD students, and their classmates statewide, whose parents speak another language at home are showing little improvement. And programs to teach English to children whose parents speak another language at home have shown little success.
A look at the English Language Proficiency Assessment for California in 2018 shows that a little more than 5.38% of Visalia Unified third graders had “well developed” reading schools, 56.77% had “somewhat/moderately” developed reading skills and around 37.85% were just “beginning to develop” reading skills. By 12th grade, those numbers had shown little improvement to 5.51%, 55.12% and 39.37%.
Statewide, only 10% of students in English acquisition programs display grade-level proficiency and English learners make up 1 million of the state’s 6 million students.
Many of those students will end up in the adult education system, says Pecina, who spent eight years there before transitioning to K-12 administration. Preschool and adult school are both important factors in tackling literacy, but adult education might have a greater impact on a household’s ability to foster reading at a young age and to have the income and time to be involved in their student’s education.
“A child’s education changes the life of that child,” Pecina said. “An adult’s education changes the life of a home.”
A Later Chapter
Adult literacy is also the key to youth literacy and to breaking the cycle of illiteracy. Considerable research has shown children of parents with high literacy rates are more likely to be proficient readers at an early age because their parents take a role in teaching them literacy. Highly literate parents read to their children, have their children read to them and promote the value and importance of reading is considered by researchers to be the most powerful determinant in a child’s educational success.
“Indeed, parental involvement in their child’s reading has been found to be the most important determinant of language and emergent literacy,” according the National LIteracy Trust’s summary of parental involvement in literacy development.
Edward William, literacy coordinator for the Tulare County Library’s Literacy Center, said getting adults to seek out help if they can’t read is extremely difficult.
“If someone has trouble reading, there might be a pride issue with seeking help,” William said. “There is some shame for people telling someone they can’t read or write.”
He said usually an adult’s path to literacy begins with a young child, often a new reader themselves, asking their parent or grandparent to read to them or read with them. Most of those who seek services at the Literacy Center are in their 40s and 50s. Then they usually come across the Literacy Center through a family member who saw something on social media, an internet search or through word of mouth, the most effective way of reaching Spanish speakers in Tulare County.
It wasn’t until recently the Tulare County Library received a grant for Spanish language materials such as workbooks and tests, to use to teach English learners to read. It was also the first time they had funding for materials to teach those whose native language is Mandarin or Syrian. They are now in the process of finding bilingual volunteers to tutor their non-English speakers.
“Most of them come through the door with a third through eighth grade reading level,” William said. “Eighth grade reading is fairly literate, but would still probably have trouble with technical manuals or contracts.”
One of the reasons the program is successful is that it is private. The literacy tutoring is done at a separate building from the library, away from the partitionless expanse of the Visalia Branch Library next door.
“It’s a safe place where no one sees them coming in and out,” William said.
The difficulty of the program is its capacity. William said The Literacy Center relies on volunteer tutors to teach adults to read and the program is based on the adult’s goals. In some cases, their goal is to read simple books to their grandchildren. In other cases, their goal is the ability to get a better job. The pandemic made the work harder but even before the pandemic the program could only service about 40-60 readers each year.
“Trying to find enough volunteers is the main problem,” William said. “Our volunteers are mostly retirees and were at high risk during the pandemic.”
The Last Word in Literacy
Adult schools may be the best option for tackling Tulare County and the state’s literacy problems. The Sequoia Adult Education Consortium is a network of 11 adult schools throughout Kings and Tulare Counties along the boundaries of College of the Sequoias’ community college district. In 2018, the consortium was serving more than 7,600 students.
Consortium Director John Werner said the vast majority of students enrolled in adult education have some sort of literacy problem ranging from an undiagnosed learning disability to those who might be literate in Spanish but have difficulty transitioning those skills to English, like Garcia.
“In many ways, our primary issue here in adult school is to build literacy,” Werner said. “If their reading level is below the equivalent to 7th or 8th grade level, they won’t succeed.”
But literacy itself is not the goal of most adult education students. To them, literacy is a tool to getting a better job. Tulare County residents with a high school diploma earn $10,000 more per year than those without, according to United Way of Tulare County.
For Garcia, it was the desire to stock the shelves with fruit in an air conditioned supermarket rather than pick the fruit in the sweltering summer heat. She also wanted to be like the person who helped her at the hardware store, someone who had learned to speak two languages.
“After I learn English, I would like to work in a store as a cashier or stocker,” she said.
Werner said literacy and career and technical education must be taught side by side to meet the needs of adult students. In order to learn the technical skills needed to earn a certified nursing assistant certificate or a welding apprenticeship, students must be able to read the instructional material, warning labels and safety guides.
“Adult ed students are very pragmatic,” Werner said. “This is about making more money and providing a better life for their family.”
Werner estimates adult ed is only meeting about 10% of the need in Kings and Tulare Counties with a list of hundreds more waiting for a seat. The only way for California to meet that need, Werner said, is to provide more funding for adult education.
Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in adult education statewide accounted for 710,000 people in the 2018-19 school year. That’s about 12% of California’s 6 million students, yet adult education only receives a fraction of a percent of the state’s $95 billion education budget.
“Adult education is grossly underfunded when you look at the need statewide,” Werner said.
Some of the funding gap for existing students could be handled with the stroke of a pen. Currently, Adult education institutions only get paid for students with at least 12 hours of classroom time, yet adult schools spend weeks or even months helping students, many of whom can’t read English, fostering a belief continued education will improve their lives, helping them craft a schedule that fits their needs, building a financial plan that fits in their budget and navigating paperwork required to enroll in classes.
According to the state, only 64% of the consortium’s students in 2018 met their 12 hour requirement prior to the end of the school year. Werner said just allowing consortium’s to count the time they spend preparing students for a return to the classroom would mean greater funding for programs and staffing.
“Give us credit for that time,” Werner said. “There is a lot of staff involved before someone ever sits in a classroom.”
Epilogue to Literacy
Scheduling time for classes between caring for children and working for a paycheck can be difficult. Add the extra time it takes to learn to read, learn a new language and learn to read a new language, and the barriers start to build on one another.
After nearly 20 years in the United States, Garcia had enough of the language barrier. In late 2019, the 56-year-old housewife enrolled in an English as a Second Language class at Alpaugh Junior-Senior High, near her home. The twice-a-week ongoing class is offered through Corcoran Adult School’s Alpaugh extension program in partnership with Alpaugh Unified School District, a member of the consortium.
“English is very important here,” says Garcia, referring to the United States. “I want to be conversant in that language.”
When COVID-19 hit in early 2020. Some students dropped out but Garcia and seven other women from Mexico remained. She was rewarded with her first computer, a Chromebook, made possible by a special grant, and the ability to continue meeting in-person due to the ability to social distance the small number of students. For the first time ever, she could review material in more detail at home, have access to instructional videos and learn at her own pace.
With the support systems, flexible scheduling and English as a Second Language classes, adult education was the most effective way for Garcia and her classmates to learn English. It also might be the answer to reversing Tulare County’s lagging literacy rate with additional resources.
“Everyone takes a different path to education,” Werner said. “We make a living meeting people where they are, and that often starts with literacy.”