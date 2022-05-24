2022 Primary: Seven Senate, four Assembly candidates on Tulare County ballots June 7

SUSANNE GUNDY (Democrat): Gundy, a Tulare County resident of over 45 years, said Shannon Grove has views that are “not in tune with what is good for the people who live here.” Gundy’s main priorities include discovering water alternatives, clean energy, public and community health, jail and prison reform and mental health. After the primary election, Gundy plans to go to all the communities within her district and have a listening tour, “So that as state senator, I could try to serve those needs through legislation and the budget process up in Sacramento.”

Gundy said she is not an expert in water, but knows there has to be a better solution. She said she wants to work toward expanding the use of different technologies to come up with better solutions to the drought. Gundy also thinks farmers should look into growing more drought friendly crops, as well as find ways to combine clean energy into their farming. “We have to wean ourselves off of oil and eventually natural gas,” Gundy said. Access to mental health services is an issue Gundy wants to work on in addition to prison and jail reform, an issue which she holds dear. Gundy supports expanding Medicare as she has seen first hand individuals around her community struggle to find affordable health care.

Gundy is not a career politician, and said she will be a “one term person.” She is a member at large in the Tulare County Democratic Central Committee and deals mostly with voter registration and education. She has run for Tulare County Board of Supervisors as well as Visalia City Council. As an animal lover, Gundy has four dogs and two cats.