County COVID cases, hospitalizations rise slightly

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 30% nationwide with 47 states reporting an increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control. California’s 44% increase was less than 13 states and Washington, D.C. but more than 33 others. The seven-day average case rate for California was 23.4 per 100,000 on May 17, the highest since Feb. 16, 2022,according to the California Department of Public Health. New cases have tripled and hospitalizations have doubled in Tulare County this month but there are only 26 confirmed COVID patients in local hospitals, none of which are in the ICU or on ventilators, according to the Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency.

As of May 19, less than 10% of U.S. counties were considered to have a high level of community transmission, up by about 5%, and about 15% a medium level of transmission, less than a percent change over the last week. Tulare County was considered to have low transmissibility. Most zip codes in the county had less than 11 cases, the minimum number required to report out a number to protect the privacy of COVID-19 patients. There were zero deaths statewide on May 12 and just one as of May 17, the latest numbers available from the state and the lowest death tolls since the pandemic began.